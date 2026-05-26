The Coast Guard in Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008307" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard crews assigned to units under the Coast Guard Oceania District in Honolulu conduct search and rescue, aids to navigation, and maritime law enforcement missions across the Hawaiian Islands and Pacific island nations, May 26, 2026. Search and rescue operations are conducted to assist those in distress, aids to navigation are maintained to support the safe flow of maritime commerce, and maritime law enforcement operations keep American coast lines secure and help ensure mariners are prepared in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)