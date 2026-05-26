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    The Coast Guard in Hawaii

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Coast Guard crews assigned to units under the Coast Guard Oceania District in Honolulu conduct search and rescue, aids to navigation, and maritime law enforcement missions across the Hawaiian Islands and Pacific island nations, May 26, 2026. Search and rescue operations are conducted to assist those in distress, aids to navigation are maintained to support the safe flow of maritime commerce, and maritime law enforcement operations keep American coast lines secure and help ensure mariners are prepared in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 23:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008307
    VIRIN: 260521-G-OX937-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729875
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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