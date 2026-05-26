Perinatal Services Unit Tour

The care team at JBER includes board certified obstetricians and pediatricians, certified nurse midwives, anesthesia providers, and nurses and medical technicians all with specialized training in obstetrics and neonatal care. A team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 19:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008283
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-SP759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729531
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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