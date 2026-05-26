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    Perinatal Services Unit Tour

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The care team at JBER includes board certified obstetricians and pediatricians, certified nurse midwives, anesthesia providers, and nurses and medical technicians all with specialized training in obstetrics and neonatal care. A team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tala Hunt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 19:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008283
    VIRIN: 260505-F-SP759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729531
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

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    This work, Perinatal Services Unit Tour, by SrA Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JBER
    Alaska
    PerinatalServicesUnit
    JBERPerinatalUnit
    JBERHospital

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