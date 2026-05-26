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    2026 Holloman Air Force Base Legacy of Liberty Air Show b-roll footage

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    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    B-roll video footage of the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18-19, 2026. This video includes UHD 4K clips of static displays such as the F-35A Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, AC-130 Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey and more. Aerial performances included Australian professional stunt pilot Aarron Deliu, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, T-38 Talon, Patriots Jet Team, and parachuters from the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue and U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008277
    VIRIN: 260419-F-OP366-2001
    Filename: DOD_111729414
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Holloman Air Force Base Legacy of Liberty Air Show b-roll footage, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    F-35 A Lightning II
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    AC-130 Ghostrider

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