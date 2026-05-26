B-roll video footage of the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18-19, 2026. This video includes UHD 4K clips of static displays such as the F-35A Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, AC-130 Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey and more. Aerial performances included Australian professional stunt pilot Aarron Deliu, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, T-38 Talon, Patriots Jet Team, and parachuters from the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue and U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008277
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-OP366-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729414
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Holloman Air Force Base Legacy of Liberty Air Show b-roll footage, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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