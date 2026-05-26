2026 Holloman Air Force Base Legacy of Liberty Air Show b-roll footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008277" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video footage of the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 18-19, 2026. This video includes UHD 4K clips of static displays such as the F-35A Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, AC-130 Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey and more. Aerial performances included Australian professional stunt pilot Aarron Deliu, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, T-38 Talon, Patriots Jet Team, and parachuters from the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue and U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)