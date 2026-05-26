The 374th Airlift Wing hosted the annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16-17, 2026, celebrating the event’s 50th anniversary and the United States’ 250th birthday. Approximately 226,500 visitors attended the two-day event, which featured capability demonstrations, static aircraft displays, live performances, military working dog demonstrations and food vendors, highlighting the enduring U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 19:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008271
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-PM645-1040
|Filename:
|DOD_111729350
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival draws 226K visitors, by Yasuo Osakabe, TSgt Tristan Truesdell, SrA Jacob Wood, SrA Tallon Bratton, SrA Cayla Hunt, A1C David S. Calcote, A1C Kayla Karelas, Amn Carissa McSwain and A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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