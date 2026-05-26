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    50th annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival draws 226K visitors

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.25.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe, Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell, Senior Airman Jacob Wood, Senior Airman Tallon Bratton, Senior Airman Cayla Hunt, Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote, Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas, Airman Carissa McSwain and Airman 1st Class Julian Batista

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Airlift Wing hosted the annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16-17, 2026, celebrating the event’s 50th anniversary and the United States’ 250th birthday. Approximately 226,500 visitors attended the two-day event, which featured capability demonstrations, static aircraft displays, live performances, military working dog demonstrations and food vendors, highlighting the enduring U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 19:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008271
    VIRIN: 260526-F-PM645-1040
    Filename: DOD_111729350
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

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    This work, 50th annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival draws 226K visitors, by Yasuo Osakabe, TSgt Tristan Truesdell, SrA Jacob Wood, SrA Tallon Bratton, SrA Cayla Hunt, A1C David S. Calcote, A1C Kayla Karelas, Amn Carissa McSwain and A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    America 250
    freedom 250
    America 250th Birthday
    America 250 Birthday

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