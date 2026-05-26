Ivy Mass - Kickoff Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division prepare for Ivy Mass on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 4, 2026. Ivy Mass marked the division’s transition from the command post to the field as Soldiers execute Next Generation Command and Control operations in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Nguyen)