Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division prepare for Ivy Mass on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 4, 2026. Ivy Mass marked the division’s transition from the command post to the field as Soldiers execute Next Generation Command and Control operations in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 18:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008270
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-NY427-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729317
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Mass - Kickoff Reel, by SPC Thomas Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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