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    Ivy Mass - Kickoff Reel

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    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Thomas Nguyen 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division prepare for Ivy Mass on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 4, 2026. Ivy Mass marked the division’s transition from the command post to the field as Soldiers execute Next Generation Command and Control operations in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Nguyen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 18:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008270
    VIRIN: 260506-A-NY427-2001
    Filename: DOD_111729317
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Mass - Kickoff Reel, by SPC Thomas Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division, Ivy Mass, Fort Carson

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