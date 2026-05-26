Air Station Humboldt Bay medevacs hiker from Lost Coast Trail

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008263" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an injured hiker from the Lost Coast Trail near Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County, California, May 26, 2026. After receiving the request for assistance from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Sector Humboldt Bay launched an Air Station Humboldt Bay aircrew to hoist the hiker from a remote section of the Lost Coast Trail and transported her and her husband to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California, for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)