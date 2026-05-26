Air Station Humboldt Bay medevacs hiker from Lost Coast Trail

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an injured hiker from the Lost Coast Trail near Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County, California, May 26, 2026. After receiving the request for assistance from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Sector Humboldt Bay launched an Air Station Humboldt Bay aircrew to hoist the hiker from a remote section of the Lost Coast Trail and transported her and her husband to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California, for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008263
|VIRIN:
|260525-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729000
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|EUREKA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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