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    Air Station Humboldt Bay medevacs hiker from Lost Coast Trail

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    EUREKA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an injured hiker from the Lost Coast Trail near Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County, California, May 26, 2026. After receiving the request for assistance from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Sector Humboldt Bay launched an Air Station Humboldt Bay aircrew to hoist the hiker from a remote section of the Lost Coast Trail and transported her and her husband to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California, for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008263
    VIRIN: 260525-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729000
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: EUREKA, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    Air Station
    hiker
    helicopter
    search and rescue

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