B-roll from a Memorial Day ceremony at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial in Tavarnuzze, Italy, May 25, 2026. Throughout the course of US history, American service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation. On Memorial Day, we pay solemn tribute to their selfless service, courage in combat, and ultimate sacrifice. Because they gave up their tomorrows, we have our todays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008226
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-YT022-8740
|Filename:
|DOD_111728287
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|FLORENCE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Memorial Day 2026, Florence American Cemetery and Memorial, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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