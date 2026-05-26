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    B-Roll: Memorial Day 2026, Florence American Cemetery and Memorial

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    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    B-roll from a Memorial Day ceremony at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial in Tavarnuzze, Italy, May 25, 2026. Throughout the course of US history, American service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation. On Memorial Day, we pay solemn tribute to their selfless service, courage in combat, and ultimate sacrifice. Because they gave up their tomorrows, we have our todays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008226
    VIRIN: 260525-F-YT022-8740
    Filename: DOD_111728287
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: FLORENCE, IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: Memorial Day 2026, Florence American Cemetery and Memorial, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    memorialday
    MemDay26EUR

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