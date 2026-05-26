B-Roll: Memorial Day 2026, Florence American Cemetery and Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008226" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll from a Memorial Day ceremony at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial in Tavarnuzze, Italy, May 25, 2026. Throughout the course of US history, American service members have given their lives in defense of the Nation. On Memorial Day, we pay solemn tribute to their selfless service, courage in combat, and ultimate sacrifice. Because they gave up their tomorrows, we have our todays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)