B-roll of CIRG NCUTC training footage featuring real-life classroom C-UAS training and simulations to train State and Local Law Enforcement personnel.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008212
|VIRIN:
|260522-O-D0354-5042
|Filename:
|DOD_111727980
|Length:
|00:09:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, National Counter-UAS Training Center (b-roll), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.