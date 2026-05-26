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    National Counter-UAS Training Center (b-roll)

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    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Federal Bureau of Investigation

    B-roll of CIRG NCUTC training footage featuring real-life classroom C-UAS training and simulations to train State and Local Law Enforcement personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008212
    VIRIN: 260522-O-D0354-5042
    Filename: DOD_111727980
    Length: 00:09:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Counter-UAS Training Center (b-roll), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Unmanned Aircraft Systems
    FBI
    unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)

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