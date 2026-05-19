21st Operational Weather Squadron and Fleet Weather Center Aviation Detachment Freedom 250 Shout-out

United States Airmen and Sailors assigned to the 21st Operational Weather Squadron and Fleet Weather Center Aviation Detachment deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Kapaun Air Station, Germany. The 21st OWS and FWCAD provide weather support to U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 08:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008174
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-GO232-7832
|Filename:
|DOD_111727471
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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