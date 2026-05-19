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    21st Operational Weather Squadron and Fleet Weather Center Aviation Detachment Freedom 250 Shout-out

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    United States Airmen and Sailors assigned to the 21st Operational Weather Squadron and Fleet Weather Center Aviation Detachment deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States at Kapaun Air Station, Germany. The 21st OWS and FWCAD provide weather support to U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 08:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008174
    VIRIN: 260526-F-GO232-7832
    Filename: DOD_111727471
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 21st Operational Weather Squadron and Fleet Weather Center Aviation Detachment Freedom 250 Shout-out, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Kaiserslatuern
    America 250th Birthday
    Freedom 250th

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