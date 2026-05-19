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    U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base

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    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    05.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, and Turkish Ambassador to NATO, Basat Öztürk, visited Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 18, 2026. The primary objective of the engagement was to evaluate how Incirlik Air Base integrates into the NATO defense architecture and to gain firsthand insights into its tactical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 03:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008156
    VIRIN: 260518-F-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_111727086
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Turkiye
    NATO

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