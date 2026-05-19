U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base

U.S Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, and Turkish Ambassador to NATO, Basat Öztürk, visited Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 18, 2026. The primary objective of the engagement was to evaluate how Incirlik Air Base integrates into the NATO defense architecture and to gain firsthand insights into its tactical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 03:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008156
|VIRIN:
|260518-F-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111727086
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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