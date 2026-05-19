U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008156" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, and Turkish Ambassador to NATO, Basat Öztürk, visited Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 18, 2026. The primary objective of the engagement was to evaluate how Incirlik Air Base integrates into the NATO defense architecture and to gain firsthand insights into its tactical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)