B-Roll: Physical training to drone strike medical response training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008140" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a physical training session that transitioned into a combat readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The exercise incorporated tactical combat casualty care procedures and tested Airmen’s ability to rapidly respond to simulated drone and missile threats, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to operate and sustain mission-essential functions in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)