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    B-Roll: Physical training to drone strike medical response training

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a physical training session that transitioned into a combat readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The exercise incorporated tactical combat casualty care procedures and tested Airmen’s ability to rapidly respond to simulated drone and missile threats, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to operate and sustain mission-essential functions in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008140
    VIRIN: 260520-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111726595
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, B-Roll: Physical training to drone strike medical response training, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    drone
    Combat Readiness exercise
    tccc training
    35th Civil Engineer Squadon
    Misawa Air Base

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