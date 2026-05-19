B-Roll: Physical training to drone strike medical response training

U.S. Air Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a physical training session that transitioned into a combat readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The exercise incorporated tactical combat casualty care procedures and tested Airmen’s ability to rapidly respond to simulated drone and missile threats, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to operate and sustain mission-essential functions in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008140
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111726595
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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