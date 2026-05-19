U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command-Europe commanding general, explains the significance of the Lorraine American Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony during an interview, May 23, 2026, at Lorraine American Cemetery, in Saint-Avold, France. Located at Lorraine American Cemetery are the Tablets of the Missing, which are inscribed with 444 names. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008067
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-BS498-7230
|Filename:
|DOD_111725409
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SAINT-AVOLD, MOSELLE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter A-Roll (Interview), by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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