Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter A-Roll (Interview)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command-Europe commanding general, explains the significance of the Lorraine American Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony during an interview, May 23, 2026, at Lorraine American Cemetery, in Saint-Avold, France. Located at Lorraine American Cemetery are the Tablets of the Missing, which are inscribed with 444 names. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)