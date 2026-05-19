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    Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter A-Roll (Interview)

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    SAINT-AVOLD, MOSELLE, FRANCE

    05.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command-Europe commanding general, explains the significance of the Lorraine American Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony during an interview, May 23, 2026, at Lorraine American Cemetery, in Saint-Avold, France. Located at Lorraine American Cemetery are the Tablets of the Missing, which are inscribed with 444 names. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 15:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008067
    VIRIN: 260524-F-BS498-7230
    Filename: DOD_111725409
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SAINT-AVOLD, MOSELLE, FR

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Lorraine American Cemetery Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter A-Roll (Interview), by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Lorraine American Cemetary
    World War II
    MemDay26EUR
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe

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