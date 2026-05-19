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    Senior DoW adviser attends Currahee ceremony at Fort Campbell

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Eric Geressy, senior adviser to the secretary of war for strategy, attended the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)’s Currahee ceremony May 19, 2026, at Fort Campbell.

    During the ceremony, leaders recognized Distinguished Members of the Regiment and Honorary Members of the Regiment for their contributions to the 506th Infantry Regiment and the Screaming Eagles’ legacy.

    Currahee is the motto and battle cry of the 506th Infantry Regiment, part of the 101st Airborne Division. Derived from the Cherokee word “gurahiyi,” Currahee means “stands alone” or “stand alone.”

    The motto traces back to World War II, when Soldiers of the 506th trained at Camp Toccoa, Georgia, located at the base of Currahee Mountain. The mountain became central to the regiment’s identity as Soldiers endured demanding physical training and repeated runs up its steep slopes before deploying to combat.

    Currahee remains a symbol of discipline, resilience and service for the regiment and the division. The ceremony honored those who continue to preserve that legacy and strengthen the bond between past and present generations of Screaming Eagles.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Florence Molo edited by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 14:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008062
    VIRIN: 260519-A-XY121-3801
    Filename: DOD_111725311
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Week of the Eagles
    101st (AASLT)
    Secretary of War
    101st Airborne Division

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