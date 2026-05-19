Memorial Day 2026 - Gen. Christopher T. Donahue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008046" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, at the Ardennes American Cemetery, Belgium, May 23, 2026. The men and women of U.S. European Command remain forever indebted to the nearly 70,000 fallen WWI and WWII heroes buried on European soil. Overall, their selflessness can never fully be measured or repaid. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)