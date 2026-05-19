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    Memorial Day 2026 - Gen. Christopher T. Donahue

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    BELGIUM

    05.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Interview with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, at the Ardennes American Cemetery, Belgium, May 23, 2026. The men and women of U.S. European Command remain forever indebted to the nearly 70,000 fallen WWI and WWII heroes buried on European soil. Overall, their selflessness can never fully be measured or repaid. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 07:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008046
    VIRIN: 260523-F-BZ793-5346
    Filename: DOD_111725048
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: BE

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    This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MemDay26EUR

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