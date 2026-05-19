Interview with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and commander of NATO Allied Land Command, at the Ardennes American Cemetery, Belgium, May 23, 2026. The men and women of U.S. European Command remain forever indebted to the nearly 70,000 fallen WWI and WWII heroes buried on European soil. Overall, their selflessness can never fully be measured or repaid. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 07:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008046
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-BZ793-5346
|Filename:
|DOD_111725048
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026 - Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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