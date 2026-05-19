Class of 2026 U.S. Naval Academy graduation

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle provides remarks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 22, 2026. The U.S. Naval Academy has been training and commissioning officers since 1845, and in recent history, regularly graduates classes of over 1,000 Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 19:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007988
|VIRIN:
|260522-N-PC065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111724274
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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