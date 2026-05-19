Class of 2026 U.S. Naval Academy graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle provides remarks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 22, 2026. The U.S. Naval Academy has been training and commissioning officers since 1845, and in recent history, regularly graduates classes of over 1,000 Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)