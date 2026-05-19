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    Class of 2026 U.S. Naval Academy graduation

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    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle provides remarks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 22, 2026. The U.S. Naval Academy has been training and commissioning officers since 1845, and in recent history, regularly graduates classes of over 1,000 Sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 19:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007988
    VIRIN: 260522-N-PC065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111724274
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Class of 2026 U.S. Naval Academy graduation, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USNA, Annapolis, Midshipmen

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