(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th EOD VIPPSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    52nd Ordnance Group (EOD)

    Soldiers assigned to the 55th EOD VIPPSA Company conduct training and daily operations at Fort Belvoir. The video features an interview with Capt. John Morrissey and showcases Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conducting hotel room clearance procedures while rehearsing tactics, techniques and procedures used during protective support operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007969
    VIRIN: 260422-A-AF910-9960
    Filename: DOD_111723830
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th EOD VIPPSA, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video