Soldiers assigned to the 55th EOD VIPPSA Company conduct training and daily operations at Fort Belvoir. The video features an interview with Capt. John Morrissey and showcases Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conducting hotel room clearance procedures while rehearsing tactics, techniques and procedures used during protective support operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007969
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-AF910-9960
|Filename:
|DOD_111723830
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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