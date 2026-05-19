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    C-130J-30 Super Hercules launch at Youngstown Air Reserve Station

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing

    Aircrew members and maintainers from the 910th Airlift Wing prep a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to take off for a local training flight at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, May 21, 2026. The 910th Airlift Wing is transitioning from legacy C-130H Hercules aircraft to brand new J models, having received three of the new aircraft so far and expecting to complete the transition by next year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007953
    VIRIN: 260521-F-PO120-6283
    Filename: DOD_111723603
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, C-130J-30 Super Hercules launch at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C-130J
    C-130J "Super" Hercules
    maintenance
    aviation
    Aircraft takeoff

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