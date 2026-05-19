C-130J-30 Super Hercules launch at Youngstown Air Reserve Station

Aircrew members and maintainers from the 910th Airlift Wing prep a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to take off for a local training flight at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, May 21, 2026. The 910th Airlift Wing is transitioning from legacy C-130H Hercules aircraft to brand new J models, having received three of the new aircraft so far and expecting to complete the transition by next year.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007953
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-PO120-6283
|Filename:
|DOD_111723603
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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