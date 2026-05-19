C-130J-30 Super Hercules launch at Youngstown Air Reserve Station

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007953" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrew members and maintainers from the 910th Airlift Wing prep a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to take off for a local training flight at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, May 21, 2026. The 910th Airlift Wing is transitioning from legacy C-130H Hercules aircraft to brand new J models, having received three of the new aircraft so far and expecting to complete the transition by next year.