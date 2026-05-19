If This Is Your Vibe: Tick Prevention (Army)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007947" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ticks are more active in the summer months and prevention starts before you step into the field. Service members are encouraged to remain proactive by using insect repellent, wearing permethrin-treated uniforms, conducting thorough tick checks after time outdoors and removing ticks promptly. Protect yourself. Protect your team.