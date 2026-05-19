Ticks are more active in the summer months and prevention starts before you step into the field. Service members are encouraged to remain proactive by using insect repellent, wearing permethrin-treated uniforms, conducting thorough tick checks after time outdoors and removing ticks promptly. Protect yourself. Protect your team.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 09:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007947
|VIRIN:
|260522-O-OT285-3635
|PIN:
|100013
|Filename:
|DOD_111723549
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, If This Is Your Vibe: Tick Prevention (Army), by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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