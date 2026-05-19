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    If This Is Your Vibe: Tick Prevention

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Ticks are more active in the summer months and prevention starts before you step into the field.
    Service members are encouraged to remain proactive by using insect repellent, wearing permethrin-treated uniforms, conducting thorough tick checks after time outdoors and removing ticks promptly.
    Protect yourself. Protect your team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007922
    VIRIN: 260521-O-OT285-7127
    PIN: 100012
    Filename: DOD_111722680
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

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    This work, If This Is Your Vibe: Tick Prevention, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Preventive Health
    force health protection
    MilTICK
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)

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