101st Airborne Division Concludes Southern Border Mission, Honors Legacy During Week of the Eagles

The 101st Airborne Division headquarters is returning from the southern border after supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border and U.S. Northern Command’s homeland security mission.
As Soldiers return to Fort Campbell, the division is also celebrating its legacy through Week of the Eagles, honoring the courage and sacrifice that have defined the 101st Airborne Division. This year marks the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Parris Kersey and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007913
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-FN162-8899
|Filename:
|DOD_111722311
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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