101st Airborne Division Concludes Southern Border Mission, Honors Legacy During Week of the Eagles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 101st Airborne Division headquarters is returning from the southern border after supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border and U.S. Northern Command’s homeland security mission.



As Soldiers return to Fort Campbell, the division is also celebrating its legacy through Week of the Eagles, honoring the courage and sacrifice that have defined the 101st Airborne Division. This year marks the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Parris Kersey and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)