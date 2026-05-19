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    101st Airborne Division Concludes Southern Border Mission, Honors Legacy During Week of the Eagles

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Sgt. Parris Kersey

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division headquarters is returning from the southern border after supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border and U.S. Northern Command’s homeland security mission.

    As Soldiers return to Fort Campbell, the division is also celebrating its legacy through Week of the Eagles, honoring the courage and sacrifice that have defined the 101st Airborne Division. This year marks the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Parris Kersey and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007913
    VIRIN: 260521-A-FN162-8899
    Filename: DOD_111722311
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    TAGS

    Week of the Eagles
    101st (AASLT)
    Joint Task Force Southern Border
    101st Airborne Division
    Joint Task Force Southern Border (JTF-SB)

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