With DAPS and MAPS, Soldiers can maintain trusted positioning, navigation and timing in GPS-contested environments- ensuring forces stay connected, informed and mission-ready.
As we approach Freedom 250, Army innovation continues to strengthen readiness and preserve independence.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007897
|VIRIN:
|260518-O-LS242-8352
|Filename:
|DOD_111722047
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|ABERDEEN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision Under Pressure, by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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