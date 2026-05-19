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    Precision Under Pressure

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    ABERDEEN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Christopher Nwagbara 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    With DAPS and MAPS, Soldiers can maintain trusted positioning, navigation and timing in GPS-contested environments- ensuring forces stay connected, informed and mission-ready.

    As we approach Freedom 250, Army innovation continues to strengthen readiness and preserve independence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007897
    VIRIN: 260518-O-LS242-8352
    Filename: DOD_111722047
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: ABERDEEN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Precision Under Pressure, by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Freedom250
    preserving independence

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