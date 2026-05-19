(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS class 26-4 conduct a retreat ceremony at Maxwell AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Students assigned to Airman Leadership School conduct a retreat ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 20, 2026. Retreat ceremonies honor the nation and symbolize the end of the official duty day while reinforcing military customs, courtesies and professionalism among future enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007887
    VIRIN: 260516-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111721838
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS class 26-4 conduct a retreat ceremony at Maxwell AFB, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    42FSS
    42d FSS
    Class 26-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video