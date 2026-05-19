ALS class 26-4 conduct a retreat ceremony at Maxwell AFB

Students assigned to Airman Leadership School conduct a retreat ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 20, 2026. Retreat ceremonies honor the nation and symbolize the end of the official duty day while reinforcing military customs, courtesies and professionalism among future enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007887
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721838
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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