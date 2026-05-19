(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao testify on the Department of the Navy's fiscal year 2027 budget request during a Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee hearing in Washington, May 19, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007865
    Filename: DOD_111721673
    Length: 01:26:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Request, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video