KC-135 Demonstration Team Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007864" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The KC-135 Demonstration Team is scheduled to perform at Skyfest 2026, showcasing the capabilities and maneuverability of the U.S. Air Force's premier aerial refueling aircraft. The demonstration highlights the mission, heritage and global reach of the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)