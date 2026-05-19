KC-135 Demonstration Team Reel

The KC-135 Demonstration Team is scheduled to perform at Skyfest 2026, showcasing the capabilities and maneuverability of the U.S. Air Force's premier aerial refueling aircraft. The demonstration highlights the mission, heritage and global reach of the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 12:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007864
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-XR671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721667
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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