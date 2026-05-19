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    28th Infantry Division honors fallen during annual memorial service

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    BOALSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    28th Infantry Division

    28th Infantry Division’s annual memorial service was held May 17, 2026, in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Each year Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division participate in an annual memorial ceremony at the 28th Division Shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg to recognize the fallen and their Gold Star families, along with the strength and honor that comes with the 28th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007856
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-SW312-1001
    Filename: DOD_111721519
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: BOALSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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