28th Infantry Division honors fallen during annual memorial service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007856" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

28th Infantry Division’s annual memorial service was held May 17, 2026, in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Each year Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division participate in an annual memorial ceremony at the 28th Division Shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg to recognize the fallen and their Gold Star families, along with the strength and honor that comes with the 28th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)