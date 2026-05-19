28th Infantry Division honors fallen during annual memorial service

28th Infantry Division’s annual memorial service was held May 17, 2026, in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Each year Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division participate in an annual memorial ceremony at the 28th Division Shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg to recognize the fallen and their Gold Star families, along with the strength and honor that comes with the 28th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 12:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007856
|VIRIN:
|260517-Z-SW312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721519
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|BOALSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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