Vehicle Management supports base operations

Airmen assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vehicle Management Flight, conduct maintenance on vehicles at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec 15, 2025. The 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight supports base and mission operations by maintaining the installation’s vehicles and ensuring readiness through reliable transportation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alicia Campbell, Airman 1st Class Monique Stober and Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007847
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-PV508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721419
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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