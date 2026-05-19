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    Vehicle Management supports base operations

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vehicle Management Flight, conduct maintenance on vehicles at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec 15, 2025. The 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight supports base and mission operations by maintaining the installation’s vehicles and ensuring readiness through reliable transportation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alicia Campbell, Airman 1st Class Monique Stober and Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007847
    VIRIN: 251215-F-PV508-1001
    Filename: DOD_111721419
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Vehicle Management supports base operations, by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Airfield Management
    readiness
    mission operations
    6th LRS
    maintenance

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