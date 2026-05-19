ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory Grand Opening Ceremony Press Conference

ATF and Wichita State University held a brief press conference after the Grand Opening Ceremony of the new Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory on WSU Innovation Campus on May 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007837
|VIRIN:
|260518-O-EG877-6140
|Filename:
|DOD_111721288
|Length:
|00:12:55
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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