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    ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory Grand Opening Ceremony Press Conference

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    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Brian Barber 

    Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

    ATF and Wichita State University held a brief press conference after the Grand Opening Ceremony of the new Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory on WSU Innovation Campus on May 18, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007837
    VIRIN: 260518-O-EG877-6140
    Filename: DOD_111721288
    Length: 00:12:55
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US

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    This work, ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory Grand Opening Ceremony Press Conference, by Brian Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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