HAPPY 250 BIRTHDAY AMERICA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007768" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 19, 2026) U.S. Marine Cpl. Gavin McCune, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), wishes the United States of America a happy 250th Birthday during a small arms qualification at Naval Station Rota, May 19, 2026. FASTEUR is forward deployed at Naval Station Rota, Spain, where they can conduct rapid response expeditionary antiterrorism and security operations in support of commanders, Task Force 68, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)