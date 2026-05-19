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    HAPPY 250 BIRTHDAY AMERICA

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    05.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 19, 2026) U.S. Marine Cpl. Gavin McCune, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), wishes the United States of America a happy 250th Birthday during a small arms qualification at Naval Station Rota, May 19, 2026. FASTEUR is forward deployed at Naval Station Rota, Spain, where they can conduct rapid response expeditionary antiterrorism and security operations in support of commanders, Task Force 68, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 06:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007768
    VIRIN: 260521-N-WY042-1001
    Filename: DOD_111720620
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: ES

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    TAGS

    FASTEUR Marines
    AFN
    NAVSTA Rota
    America 250

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