HAPPY 250 BIRTHDAY AMERICA

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 19, 2026) U.S. Marine Cpl. Gavin McCune, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), wishes the United States of America a happy 250th Birthday during a small arms qualification at Naval Station Rota, May 19, 2026. FASTEUR is forward deployed at Naval Station Rota, Spain, where they can conduct rapid response expeditionary antiterrorism and security operations in support of commanders, Task Force 68, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 06:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007768
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-WY042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111720620
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|ES
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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