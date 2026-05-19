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    Brigadier General Nelson and Chief Fetherston Address Servicemembers Across the Pacific

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    JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Video by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson, Commander of the Air Force Accessions Center, and U.S. Air Force Karen E. "Liz" Fetherston, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Accessions Center, address Pacific Airmen and Guardians during a visit to AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Nelson and Fetherston emphasized the importance of Airmen and Guardians serving as ambassadors for recruiting and sharing their Air Force and Space Force story. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teresa Figueroa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 02:08
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1007760
    VIRIN: 260505-F-WV613-7621
    Filename: DOD_111720388
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    This work, Brigadier General Nelson and Chief Fetherston Address Servicemembers Across the Pacific, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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