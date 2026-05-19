Brigadier General Nelson and Chief Fetherston Address Servicemembers Across the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007760" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson, Commander of the Air Force Accessions Center, and U.S. Air Force Karen E. "Liz" Fetherston, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Accessions Center, address Pacific Airmen and Guardians during a visit to AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Nelson and Fetherston emphasized the importance of Airmen and Guardians serving as ambassadors for recruiting and sharing their Air Force and Space Force story. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teresa Figueroa)