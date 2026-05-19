U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson, Commander of the Air Force Accessions Center, and U.S. Air Force Karen E. "Liz" Fetherston, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Accessions Center, address Pacific Airmen and Guardians during a visit to AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Nelson and Fetherston emphasized the importance of Airmen and Guardians serving as ambassadors for recruiting and sharing their Air Force and Space Force story. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teresa Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 02:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1007760
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-WV613-7621
|Filename:
|DOD_111720388
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Nelson and Chief Fetherston Address Servicemembers Across the Pacific, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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