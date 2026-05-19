BLT 2/4 Conducts VBSS Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training event at a strategic operations facility in San Diego, California on May 11-15, 2026. This training provides the 13th MEU with an additional organic VBSS asset, ensuring the command has the flexibility to conduct simultaneous maritime interception operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007651
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-TR167-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111718083
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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