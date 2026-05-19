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    BLT 2/4 Conducts VBSS Training

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grace Stover 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training event at a strategic operations facility in San Diego, California on May 11-15, 2026. This training provides the 13th MEU with an additional organic VBSS asset, ensuring the command has the flexibility to conduct simultaneous maritime interception operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007651
    VIRIN: 260515-M-TR167-1004
    Filename: DOD_111718083
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, BLT 2/4 Conducts VBSS Training, by Cpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMEF
    13th MEU
    marines
    VBSS
    From the Sea

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