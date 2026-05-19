BLT 2/4 Conducts VBSS Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007651" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training event at a strategic operations facility in San Diego, California on May 11-15, 2026. This training provides the 13th MEU with an additional organic VBSS asset, ensuring the command has the flexibility to conduct simultaneous maritime interception operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)