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    Brandon Road Interbasin Project first phase construction underway

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    JOLIET, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Construction is officially underway on the first phase of the $1.15 billion Brandon Road Interbasin Project. With $274 million in federal funding and $114 million in state funding, crews are setting the groundwork for the first of three major construction increments designed to safeguard our waterways.

    Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, recently visited the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, to review progress on this critical infrastructure initiative.

    Managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, this complex ecosystem protection effort acts as a strategic pinch point.

    By utilizing layered, innovative deterrent technologies, the project will prevent invasive carp and other aquatic nuisance species from moving upstream from the Illinois Waterway into the Great Lakes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007607
    VIRIN: 260513-A-PA223-9533
    Filename: DOD_111717554
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Brandon Road Interbasin Project first phase construction underway, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Civil Works
    Invasive Carp
    Brandon Road Interbasin Project
    USACE
    Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork

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