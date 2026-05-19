Brandon Road Interbasin Project first phase construction underway

Construction is officially underway on the first phase of the $1.15 billion Brandon Road Interbasin Project. With $274 million in federal funding and $114 million in state funding, crews are setting the groundwork for the first of three major construction increments designed to safeguard our waterways.
Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, recently visited the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, to review progress on this critical infrastructure initiative.
Managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, this complex ecosystem protection effort acts as a strategic pinch point.
By utilizing layered, innovative deterrent technologies, the project will prevent invasive carp and other aquatic nuisance species from moving upstream from the Illinois Waterway into the Great Lakes.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007607
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-PA223-9533
|Filename:
|DOD_111717554
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US
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|0
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|0
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