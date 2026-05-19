Brandon Road Interbasin Project first phase construction underway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007607" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Construction is officially underway on the first phase of the $1.15 billion Brandon Road Interbasin Project. With $274 million in federal funding and $114 million in state funding, crews are setting the groundwork for the first of three major construction increments designed to safeguard our waterways.



Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, recently visited the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, to review progress on this critical infrastructure initiative.



Managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, this complex ecosystem protection effort acts as a strategic pinch point.



By utilizing layered, innovative deterrent technologies, the project will prevent invasive carp and other aquatic nuisance species from moving upstream from the Illinois Waterway into the Great Lakes.