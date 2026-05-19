Good Medicine: Mass Casualty Medical Training Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidate School staff and John. H. Bradley Health Clinic staff work together to conduct a mass casualty training exercise at OCS on Marine Corps Base Quantico, May 14, 2026. The exercise prepares Marines, sailors and medical personnel to provide aid to a large number of candidates with injuries or heat-related illnesses as they go through the process of becoming Marine Corps Officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007587
|VIRIN:
|260514-M-SD553-2083
|Filename:
|DOD_111717346
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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