Good Medicine: Mass Casualty Medical Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007587" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidate School staff and John. H. Bradley Health Clinic staff work together to conduct a mass casualty training exercise at OCS on Marine Corps Base Quantico, May 14, 2026. The exercise prepares Marines, sailors and medical personnel to provide aid to a large number of candidates with injuries or heat-related illnesses as they go through the process of becoming Marine Corps Officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)