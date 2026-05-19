Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a replenishment-at-sea while transiting the Arabian Sea, May 18, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007574
|VIRIN:
|260518-D-D0477-8003
|Filename:
|DOD_111717210
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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