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    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a replenishment-at-sea while transiting the Arabian Sea, May 18, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007574
    VIRIN: 260518-D-D0477-8003
    Filename: DOD_111717210
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CENTCOM

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