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    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Conducts Flight Operations

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations while transiting the Arabian Sea, May 17. (U.S. Navy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007567
    VIRIN: 260517-D-D0477-6002
    Filename: DOD_111717176
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Conducts Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CENTCOM

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