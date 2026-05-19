USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations while transiting the Arabian Sea, May 17. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007567
|VIRIN:
|260517-D-D0477-6002
|Filename:
|DOD_111717176
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Conducts Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.