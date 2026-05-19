Abraham Lincoln Conducts Flight Operations

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) May 15, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007566
|VIRIN:
|260515-D-D0477-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111717168
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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