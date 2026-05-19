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    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Flight Operations

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) May 15, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007566
    VIRIN: 260515-D-D0477-7001
    Filename: DOD_111717168
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CENTCOM

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