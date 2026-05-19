Lauren Ferentino, registered nurse, speaks on tick removal and Lyme disease for the series Clinic Notes at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, May 8, 2026. For episode 3 of Clinic Notes, SHAPE Healthcare Facility members explain how to remove ticks, signs of Lyme disease and the purpose of tick drags in support of Lyme disease awareness month. This is a vertical video for social media with the portion explaining how to remove a tick and key symptoms of Lyme disease. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1007559
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-PJ022-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111717140
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clinic notes: Protection in the field, tick removal social media version, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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