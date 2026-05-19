Clinic notes: Protection in the field, tick removal social media version

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007559" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lauren Ferentino, registered nurse, speaks on tick removal and Lyme disease for the series Clinic Notes at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, May 8, 2026. For episode 3 of Clinic Notes, SHAPE Healthcare Facility members explain how to remove ticks, signs of Lyme disease and the purpose of tick drags in support of Lyme disease awareness month. This is a vertical video for social media with the portion explaining how to remove a tick and key symptoms of Lyme disease. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)