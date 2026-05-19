U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, demonstrate field expeditionary site capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with 15th Reconnaissance Unit, 15th Brigade, during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 8, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 23:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007527
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-QS704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716611
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Commanding Officer and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers visit Ie Shima, by Sgt Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.