Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Commanding Officer and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers visit Ie Shima

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007527" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, demonstrate field expeditionary site capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with 15th Reconnaissance Unit, 15th Brigade, during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 8, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado)