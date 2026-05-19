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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Commanding Officer and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers visit Ie Shima

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    IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, demonstrate field expeditionary site capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with 15th Reconnaissance Unit, 15th Brigade, during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 8, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 23:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007527
    VIRIN: 260508-M-QS704-1001
    Filename: DOD_111716611
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Commanding Officer and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers visit Ie Shima, by Sgt Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    information warfare
    III MIG
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    KR26
    KaijuRain26

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