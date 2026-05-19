Operation Hood Strike 2026

Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard, and Multinational Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. The exercise included sling-load operations utilizing aviation assets to move the bridging equipment necessary for wet-gap crossings on Belton Lake at the "Great Place."
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007511
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-XT168-3597
|Filename:
|DOD_111716305
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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