Operation Hood Strike 2026 : Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Ott (REEL)

U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Ott an engineer officer assigned to 961 engineer Battalion speaks on how Operation Hood Strike increases readiness within the engineer community during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 13, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007501
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-XT168-5110
|Filename:
|DOD_111716184
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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