Operation Hood Strike 2026 : Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Ott (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007501" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Ott an engineer officer assigned to 961 engineer Battalion speaks on how Operation Hood Strike increases readiness within the engineer community during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 13, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations.