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    Operation Hood Strike 2026 : Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Ott (REEL)

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Ott an engineer officer assigned to 961 engineer Battalion speaks on how Operation Hood Strike increases readiness within the engineer community during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 13, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007501
    VIRIN: 260513-A-XT168-5110
    Filename: DOD_111716184
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Operation Hood Strike 2026 : Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Ott (REEL), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TXARNG, FortHood, USArmy, PhantomWarrior, IIIArmoredCorps

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