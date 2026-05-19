Military Leaders Testify to House on Posture in Middle East, Africa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Daniel Zimmerman, assistant secretary of war for international security affairs; Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command; and Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testify on the military’s policies, programs and activities in the Middle East and Africa before the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing in Washington, May 19, 2026.