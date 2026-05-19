Military Leaders Testify to House on Posture in Middle East, Africa

Daniel Zimmerman, assistant secretary of war for international security affairs; Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command; and Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testify on the military’s policies, programs and activities in the Middle East and Africa before the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing in Washington, May 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 14:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007465
|Filename:
|DOD_111715195
|Length:
|03:02:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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