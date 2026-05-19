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    Military Leaders Testify to House on Posture in Middle East, Africa

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    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Daniel Zimmerman, assistant secretary of war for international security affairs; Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command; and Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testify on the military’s policies, programs and activities in the Middle East and Africa before the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing in Washington, May 19, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007465
    Filename: DOD_111715195
    Length: 03:02:41
    Location: US

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