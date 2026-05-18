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    Shrine of our Lady of Sorrow COMREL

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    ITALY

    05.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    260509-N-EH988-1001 MASCALUCIA, Sicily (May 9, 2026) Service members, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, conduct a community relations clean up event at the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia, Sicily, May 9, 2026.AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007458
    VIRIN: 260509-N-EH988-1001
    Filename: DOD_111715118
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

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    This work, Shrine of our Lady of Sorrow COMREL, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN, COMREL, PAO, SHRINE OF OUR LADY OF SORROW

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