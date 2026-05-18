260509-N-EH988-1001 MASCALUCIA, Sicily (May 9, 2026) Service members, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, conduct a community relations clean up event at the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia, Sicily, May 9, 2026.AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007458
|VIRIN:
|260509-N-EH988-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111715118
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shrine of our Lady of Sorrow COMREL, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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