Long Range Grasshopper Drop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007438" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Alenia C-27J Spartan aircraft, assigned to the Romanian air force, drops a Long Range Grasshopper system, or LRGH, during a demonstration during Trojan Footprint 2026 near Krivolak, North Macedonia, May 15, 2026. The drop marked the first employment of the LRGH system in the U.S. European Command theater. The system is designed to expand options for long-range, low-cost precision sustainment in contested environments, supporting joint force requirements for distributed logistics and operational reach. TFP26 enables participating SOF assets to integrate their unique capabilities into seamless multi-domain and joint-combined operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)