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    Long Range Grasshopper Drop

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    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    An Alenia C-27J Spartan aircraft, assigned to the Romanian air force, drops a Long Range Grasshopper system, or LRGH, during a demonstration during Trojan Footprint 2026 near Krivolak, North Macedonia, May 15, 2026. The drop marked the first employment of the LRGH system in the U.S. European Command theater. The system is designed to expand options for long-range, low-cost precision sustainment in contested environments, supporting joint force requirements for distributed logistics and operational reach. TFP26 enables participating SOF assets to integrate their unique capabilities into seamless multi-domain and joint-combined operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007438
    VIRIN: 260515-Z-BN585-8672
    Filename: DOD_111714519
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: KRIVOLAK, MK

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    This work, Long Range Grasshopper Drop, by SSG Melyssa Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR)
    SOFinEurope
    Romania Air Force
    Bison2026
    trojanfootprint26

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