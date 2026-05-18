Long Range Grasshopper Drop

An Alenia C-27J Spartan aircraft, assigned to the Romanian air force, drops a Long Range Grasshopper system, or LRGH, during a demonstration during Trojan Footprint 2026 near Krivolak, North Macedonia, May 15, 2026. The drop marked the first employment of the LRGH system in the U.S. European Command theater. The system is designed to expand options for long-range, low-cost precision sustainment in contested environments, supporting joint force requirements for distributed logistics and operational reach. TFP26 enables participating SOF assets to integrate their unique capabilities into seamless multi-domain and joint-combined operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007438
|VIRIN:
|260515-Z-BN585-8672
|Filename:
|DOD_111714519
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|KRIVOLAK, MK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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