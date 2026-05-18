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    B_Roll: SETAF-AF conducts "combat kickball" event

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.08.2026

    Video by Pfc. cheshaon jones 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) participate in a combat kickball game at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, May 8, 2026. The training was designed to build camaraderie, as well improve physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 07:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007379
    VIRIN: 260508-A-FX936-6657
    Filename: DOD_111713036
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, B_Roll: SETAF-AF conducts "combat kickball" event, by PFC cheshaon jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Physical training

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