U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) participate in a combat kickball game at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, May 8, 2026. The training was designed to build camaraderie, as well improve physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 07:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007379
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-FX936-6657
|Filename:
|DOD_111713036
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B_Roll: SETAF-AF conducts "combat kickball" event, by PFC cheshaon jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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