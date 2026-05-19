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    Pacific in 60: May 19, 2026

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    JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In the Philippines U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army Soldiers conducted a night air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable exercise; in Hawaii, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers responded to the 2026 Kona Low storms, supporting evacuations, search and rescue, and recovery efforts; and in Japan, the 374th Airlift Wing hosted the Japanese-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 22:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1007365
    VIRIN: 260519-M-FO238-6773
    Filename: DOD_111712826
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Pacific in 60: May 19, 2026, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaii National Gaurd
    AFN Headquarters
    Friendship Festival 2026

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