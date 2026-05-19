Pacific in 60: May 19, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In the Philippines U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army Soldiers conducted a night air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable exercise; in Hawaii, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers responded to the 2026 Kona Low storms, supporting evacuations, search and rescue, and recovery efforts; and in Japan, the 374th Airlift Wing hosted the Japanese-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base.