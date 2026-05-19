In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In the Philippines U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army Soldiers conducted a night air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable exercise; in Hawaii, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers responded to the 2026 Kona Low storms, supporting evacuations, search and rescue, and recovery efforts; and in Japan, the 374th Airlift Wing hosted the Japanese-American Friendship Festival on Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 22:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007365
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-FO238-6773
|Filename:
|DOD_111712826
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: May 19, 2026, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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