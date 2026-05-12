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    U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

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    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Stephany Bussolotti-Clark 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, supporting maritime security, regional stability, and freedom of navigation throughout the Middle East.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007241
    VIRIN: 260518-N-SU928-5102
    Filename: DOD_111710312
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by Stephany Bussolotti-Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    CVN77

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