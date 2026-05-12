British Army Col. Mark Ballard, medical director, NATOS Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, gives an interview about the multi-national engagement with Sword 26, at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 14, 2026. The British Army engaged with partner nations to exchange lessons learned and explore new innovations for future development. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 05:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007182
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-XK392-2180
|Filename:
|DOD_111709542
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SZCZECIN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWORD 26: Col. Mark Ballard (A-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.