SWORD 26: Col. Mark Ballard (A-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007182" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

British Army Col. Mark Ballard, medical director, NATOS Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, gives an interview about the multi-national engagement with Sword 26, at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 14, 2026. The British Army engaged with partner nations to exchange lessons learned and explore new innovations for future development. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)