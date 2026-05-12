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    SWORD 26: Col. Mark Ballard (A-roll)

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    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    05.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    British Army Col. Mark Ballard, medical director, NATOS Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, gives an interview about the multi-national engagement with Sword 26, at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 14, 2026. The British Army engaged with partner nations to exchange lessons learned and explore new innovations for future development. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 05:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007182
    VIRIN: 260514-F-XK392-2180
    Filename: DOD_111709542
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SZCZECIN, PL

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    This work, SWORD 26: Col. Mark Ballard (A-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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