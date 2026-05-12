Sword 26 Interview

U.S. Army Capt. Marissa Flores, 519th Hospital Center, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, medical-surgical nurse, discusses the importance of Sword 26 at Drawkso Combat Training Center, Poland, May 13, 2026. This exercise focused on establishing medical evacuation capability on German and Polish railways to move 100 stabilized casualties requiring next-level care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 05:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007179
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-MB740-5740
|PIN:
|005740
|Filename:
|DOD_111709532
|Length:
|00:07:47
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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