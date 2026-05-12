U.S. Air Force Airmen refuel F-35 Lightning II aircraft aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 03:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007123
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-CQ122-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111708327
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II, by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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