(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen refuel F-35 Lightning II aircraft aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 03:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007123
    VIRIN: 260512-F-CQ122-7001
    Filename: DOD_111708327
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker fuels F-35 Lightning II, by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video