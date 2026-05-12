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    Dyess honors National Police Week 2026

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    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Neal 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing conduct ceremonies and events during National Police Week at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 11-15, 2026. National Police Week annually honors fallen law enforcement officers and recognizes the sacrifice of personnel nationwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Neal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 17:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007061
    VIRIN: 260515-F-VN117-1001
    Filename: DOD_111707025
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dyess honors National Police Week 2026, by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    firstresponders
    SecurityForces
    DyessAFB
    Policeweek

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