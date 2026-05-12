U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing conduct ceremonies and events during National Police Week at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 11-15, 2026. National Police Week annually honors fallen law enforcement officers and recognizes the sacrifice of personnel nationwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 17:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007061
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-VN117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111707025
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess honors National Police Week 2026, by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.