Defusing Danger Together | U.S.-Singapore EOD Ops at Tiger Balm 2026

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dakota Jennings, an explosive ordnance disposal officer assigned to 759th Ordnance Company (EOD), 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th CBRNE Command, discusses training with members of the Singapore Armed Forces, during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 12, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on the U.S. Singapore Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness, strengthen interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies, and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve, while enhancing security relations to build a cohesive U.S./SG partnership for a free Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 00:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006962
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FC838-4626
|Filename:
|DOD_111705049
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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